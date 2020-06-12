Man arrested after two flashing incidents near Old Airport Road food centre

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Jun 11) after he allegedly flashed a woman twice near Old Airport Road food centre.



The police said in a news release on Friday that they were alerted to the incident on Jun 3 at about 2.20pm.

The man had exposed his genitals twice to a 41-year-old woman, near Old Airport Road food centre and Jalan Tiga, the police added.

Following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and closed-circuit television cameras, Bedok Police Division officers identified the man and arrested him on Thursday.

The man is also being investigated for possible breaches of safe distancing measures.

If found guilty of sexual exposure, he faces up to a year in jail, a fine, or both.

