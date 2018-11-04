Man arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty

Singapore

Man arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty

Man arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty Nov 4 - 2
Photos circulating on social media show several officers on the scene.
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Nov 4) for his suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty.

The police said they were alerted to the molestation case at about 5.40am on Sunday.

The victim, a woman, was allegedly molested in a residential unit located along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Man arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty Nov 4 - 4
The police said they were alerted to the molestation case at about 5.40am on Sunday (Nov 4). Photos circulating on social media show several officers on the scene. 

Officers from the Jurong Police Division and Special Operations Command conducted a search and subsequently arrested the man at the car park of the residential unit at about 11.40am.

A Lianhe Wanbao report said the incident took place at Wandervale executive condominium, where the suspect works as a security guard. A resident estimated that up to 50 police officers and about 17 police vehicles were on the scene.

Man arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty Nov 4 - 1
Photos circulating on social media show several police vehicles on the scene.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of aggravated outrage of modesty.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of two years’ jail and caning.

Man arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty Nov 4 - 3
Officers from the Jurong Police Division and Special Operations Command were on the scene. Photos circulating on social media show police officers at the carpark of the residential unit. 

Source: CNA/zl(ra)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark