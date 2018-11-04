Man arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Nov 4) for his suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty.



The police said they were alerted to the molestation case at about 5.40am on Sunday.



The victim, a woman, was allegedly molested in a residential unit located along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.



Officers from the Jurong Police Division and Special Operations Command conducted a search and subsequently arrested the man at the car park of the residential unit at about 11.40am.



A Lianhe Wanbao report said the incident took place at Wandervale executive condominium, where the suspect works as a security guard. A resident estimated that up to 50 police officers and about 17 police vehicles were on the scene.



The man will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of aggravated outrage of modesty.



If convicted, he faces a minimum of two years’ jail and caning.