Man arrested for alleged attempt to smuggle 'illegal passenger' out of Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle another man out of Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Monday (Oct 15) that its officers stopped a Malaysia-registered bus at Tuas Checkpoint at about 9.20pm on Sunday.

While conducting checks, they found a man hiding in the bus' luggage compartment.

The "illegal passenger" is a 25-year-old male Indian national who was due to appear in court, ICA said.



"The ICA officers spoke to the 37-year-old driver and noticed that he was visibly nervous. Sensing something amiss, the officers conducted thorough checks of the bus and found a man hiding in the luggage compartment," ICA said.

"The driver was promised S$700 by an unknown agent if he successfully conveyed the male Indian national out of Singapore illegally," ICA added.

Both of them will be charged in court on Tuesday for offences under the Immigration Act.

Those found guilty of overstaying or illegal entry may be jailed for up to six months, with a minimum of three strokes of the cane. If found guilty of illegal departure, they may be fined up to S$2,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.