Man arrested for allegedly molesting 66-year-old woman

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a 66-year-old woman, the police said on Wednesday (Jun 13).

The woman made a police report on Tuesday, saying she had been molested at Block 9 North Bridge Road.

The suspect was identified and arrested along New Bridge Road on Wednesday, said the police. Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, the suspect faces between two and 10 years' jail, and caning.