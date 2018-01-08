Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Joo Koon MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Joo Koon MRT station.

In a news release on Monday (Jan 8), the police said a 39-year-old woman reported last Monday that she was molested while walking down the staircase at the station.

With the help of CCTV footage and ground enquiries, the police identified the suspect and arrested him on Saturday at the same MRT station.

Investigations against the suspect are ongoing, the police said.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, the suspect may be punished with a jail term of up to two years, a fine or caning.