Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman at petrol kiosk

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty, the police said on Sunday (Jan 14).

The arrest comes after a 20-year-old woman reported on Saturday that she was molested while waiting in line for payment at a petrol kiosk along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

The man was arrested within 16 hours of the report, the police said.



Investigations are ongoing.



If convicted, the man may be jailed for up to two years, or fined, caned, or with any combination of such punishments.