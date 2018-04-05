Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Apr 4) for allegedly molesting a woman in Jurong West.



In a news release, the police said the 33-year-old victim lodged a report on Tuesday regarding the molestation which reportedly took place at the void deck of Blk 612, Jurong West Street 64.



Following investigations, officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him the next day.



The suspect will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted of outrage of modesty, he faces a maximum of two years in jail, a fine and caning.