Man arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury watches and accessories online

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he was suspected of selling counterfeit luxury watches and accessories online, police said on Saturday (Sep 29).

The man was arrested in Bukit Timah on Thursday in a raid conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, authorities said in a news release.

A total of 255 pieces of trademark-infringing goods including watches and watch accessories were seized. The items had an estimated street value of more than S$140,000.

Watch accessories were among the items seized in the raid on Thursday (Sep 27). (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Preliminary investigations showed the man obtained the goods from local and foreign sources before reselling them via various online platforms.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to S$100,000, given a maximum jail term of five years or both, police added.