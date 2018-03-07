Man arrested for armed robbery outside OCBC branch 22 years ago

SINGAPORE: A man believed to have been involved in an armed robbery committed 22 years ago has been arrested, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Wednesday (Mar 7).



The man, now 59, was arrested on Monday in Malaysia with the help of the Royal Malaysia Police. He was extradited to Singapore on Tuesday.



He had been on the run after allegedly committing the crime on Jul 5, 1996.

On that day, two men armed with knives robbed a 43-year-old man who had just withdrawn cash from an OCBC branch near Block 65, Yuan Kuang Road in Jurong.

They accosted him as he was walking to his car, and robbed him of about S$44,000.

They then fled on a stolen motorcycle.

Police arrested two men, aged 59 and 65, and they were charged in court.

However, a third man remained at large for 22 years.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julian Chee, Deputy Commander of Jurong Police Division, said, “The arrest and extradition of the suspect after 22 years on the run was made possible through the strong support of the RMP. I would like to thank the RMP for their efforts to locate and arrest the suspect. Through good partnership with foreign law enforcement agencies, the police will persevere and ensure that criminals are brought back to face justice regardless how long it takes."

The third suspect will be charged in court on Thursday for armed robbery with common intention. If convicted, he may be jailed up to 14 years and face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

