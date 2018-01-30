Man arrested for breaking into pet shop, stealing birds

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a pet shop in Ang Mo Kio and stealing several birds and cages.

The police said they received a report on Monday (Jan 29) morning that a pet shop at Blk 408, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 had been broken into. A few birds, along with bird cages, were discovered missing.

The suspect was arrested the same evening.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with house-breaking and theft by night. If convicted, he may be jailed between two and 14 years and fined.

Police advised property owners to take the following crime prevention measures:

Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills and close-shackled padlocks when leaving a shop unattended, even for a short while;

Refrain from keeping large sums of cash in the premises; and

Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or closed-circuit surveillance camera to cover the access points into the premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition.

