Man arrested for cheating buyers on Carousell and Gumtree

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for duping buyers into paying for products, which he did not deliver, on Carousell and Gumtree, police said in a press release on Thursday (Jul 5).

Authorities said they had been receiving reports since February from customers who had purchased items like Universal Studios Singapore tickets, concert tickets and gift vouchers from the online shopping platforms.

Advertisement

The victims did not receive their items after making payments ranging from S$75 to S$1,150 to bank accounts provided by the man. The total losses amounted to more than S$8,000, police said.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Wednesday. He will be charged with cheating on Friday. Those convicted of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Police advised members of the public to to buy tickets only from authorised sellers.

"If you are making purchases through online classifieds, be wary of people selling items for prices that sound too good to be true," they said. "Check the company or seller's track record by reading reviews or contacting previous customers."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities also warned about scammers who use a local bank account for the transaction or provide a copy of their NRIC or driver's licence to boost their credibility.

"Bear in mind that these may not necessarily belong to the person communicating with you online," they said.



Police also recommended that buyers only make advance payment if the shopping platform releases the payment to the seller only after the item has been received.