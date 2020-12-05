Man arrested over online cheating cases involving more than S$175,000

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he was suspected of being involved in a series of cheating cases, police said on Saturday (Dec 5).

A representative of an online delivery platform filed a police report on Nov 16 alleging that the suspect impersonated a representative of two different corporate companies on two separate occasions, police said in the news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect made 884 fraudulent orders amounting to more than S$172,000 from the online delivery platform between January and August, but did not make any payments for the orders delivered.

The police also received another report on Nov 30 alleging that the suspect deceived a victim on an e-commerce platform into sending him S$3,000 worth of luxury clothes without payment.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Friday, police said, adding that goods and luxury apparel amounting to more than S$8,000 were recovered from the suspect’s possessions. Criminal proceeds of about S$2,500 were also seized from the suspect’s bank account.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday for cheating, which carries a jail of up to 10 years and a fine.



Advertisement