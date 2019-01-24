Man arrested for committing obscene acts in public

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 23) for allegedly committing obscene acts in public on two separate occasions.

The first incident happened on Jan 10, said the police in a news release. The man is accused of exposed himself to a woman along Commonwealth Avenue.

He allegedly did this again on Jan 20, exposing himself to a woman along Chwee Chian Road in the Pasir Panjang area, said the police.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted of committing an obscene act in a public place, he can be jailed for up to three months and fined.