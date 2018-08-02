Man arrested for allegedly having sex outside Orchard Towers

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man who allegedly had sex with a woman outside Orchard Towers in July has been arrested, said the police on Thursday (Aug 2).

Videos of the incident have been circulating online. It is believed to have happened in the wee hours of Jul 21, and the police said that a report was filed on Jul 22 about a couple having sex on the pavement of Claymore Drive.



Officers managed to identify the man with the help of CCTV footage and he was arrested on Wednesday.

"Efforts to establish the identity of the woman are still ongoing," police said.

Anyone convicted of committing an obscene act in a public place may be jailed for up to three months, fined or both.