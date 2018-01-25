Man arrested for housebreaking and theft in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for purportedly stealing several items from a residence in Ang Mo Kio, after he let himself in using keys that had been left accidentally in the door.

The suspect was arrested along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on Thursday (Jan 25), one day after the break-in was reported, the police said.

The victim reported on Wednesday morning that his keys, mobile phone and cash had gone missing from his house at Blk 700B, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had entered the residence using house keys that had been left unattended at the keyhole, the police said.

If convicted of housebreaking and theft by night, he may be jailed up to seven years.