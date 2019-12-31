Man arrested for inciting violence through Telegram

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 31) for inciting violence through Telegram chat groups.

Police said they received a report on Monday about a Telegram user who was posting comments in chat groups calling for personal mobility device (PMD) users to gather at Punggol Park at 9pm.

The user also asked PMD users to "cause injury to anyone they see", the authorities said in a news release.



After establishing his identity, police arrested the man at around 10am on Tuesday. They also seized two mobile phones.

Investigations are ongoing, police added.

Anyone guilty of making an electronic record containing an incitement to violence can be jailed up to five years and/or fined.



