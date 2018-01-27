Man arrested for knocking down woman with e-scooter at Chinatown MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt at Chinatown MRT Station, police said on Saturday (Jan 27).

Police said they received a report that someone had been knocked down by an e-scooter at about 4pm on Friday. They arrested the suspect at the scene and seized the e-scooter.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man rode his e-scooter into a Taiwanese tourist and the woman was taken to hospital for outpatient treatment.

Investigations against the suspect are ongoing.

If convicted, he may be jailed up to one year and/or fined up to $5,000.

"The police would like to advise all users of personal mobility devices to exercise due care and caution when riding to prevent accidents from occurring," police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When in areas with high crowd density, it is recommended that users dismount and push their devices instead of riding them."