Man arrested for loan shark harassment where eggs were thrown, paint splashed

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Jul 30) for his suspected involvement in two cases of loan shark harassment.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that they were first alerted to the cases between Jul 26 and Jul 27.

In the first case, eggs were thrown at the door of a residential unit along Hougang Avenue 5 and in the second case, paint was splashed on the door of a residential unit along Hougang Avenue 9, said police.

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man may also be involved in other similar cases reported islandwide.



The man will be charged in court on Aug 1 under the Moneylenders Act (Revised Edition 2010).

First-time offenders found guilty of loan shark harassment face a fine of up S$50,000 with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.



"The Police have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties, and cause annoyance or disruption to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," the news release said.