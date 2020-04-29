Man arrested for loanshark harassment after setting fire at Seletar house

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the front yard of a house in Seletar in a case of loanshark harassment, police said on Wednesday (Apr 29).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to the incident at a private residential property along Saraca Road on Saturday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

An improvised Molotov cocktail was used to light the fire, said SPF in a news release, adding that a debtor's note was left behind.

Following investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Tuesday.



He will be charged for loanshark harassment in court on Thursday, while SPF is also looking at possible safe distancing breaches.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As a first-time offender, if found guilty of loanshark harassment, he may be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000.

The offence also carries mandatory imprisonment of up to five years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Police warned against committing harassment activities that will endanger others and cause public disruptions, saying perpetrators "will be dealt with severely".



The public is also advised to stay away from loan sharks.