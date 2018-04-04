Man arrested for molesting woman, stealing at East Coast Park

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Apr 4) for allegedly molesting a woman and later stealing from another person in separate incidents at East Coast Park.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday, said the police in a news release.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the female victim, 27, was sleeping in a tent when she felt a man touching the lower half of her body.

Hours later, the same suspect is said to have entered another tent and stole a man's mobile phone and money.

The suspect will be charged on court on Thursday. If convicted of theft, he could be jailed a maximum of three years and fined. Anyone found guilty of outrage of modesty faces up to two years in jail, a fine and caning.

