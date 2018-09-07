Man arrested for multiple online scams involving flight vouchers and Universal Studios, NDP tickets

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old online seller has been arrested for allegedly cheating multiple victims who had paid to buy tickets to Universal Studios Singapore (USS), National Day Parade, concerts, as well as flight vouchers from him.

The victims - who reported the incidents to the police between February and June - said that the suspect became uncontactable after they made payment for the purchases via bank transfers, the police said in a news release on Friday (Sep 7).

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and will be charged with cheating on Saturday.

Several mobile phones, SIM cards, a tablet, as well as a laptop have been seized as evidence.

If convicted, the man faces up to 10 years in jail and/or may be fined.

The police have advised members of the public to take the following precautions when shopping online:

- Before making online purchases, find out how the site safeguards your interest or can help you resolve disputes;

- Insist on cash on delivery especially if responding to online classified advertisements;

- If advanced payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to only release your payment to the seller upon your receipt of the item;

- Although culprits may provide a copy of an identification card or driver’s licence to gain your trust, it may not necessarily belong to the person communicating with you online;

- Note that scammers may use a local bank account to enhance credibility; however the owner of the account may not be the person communicating with you online.

Those who require scam-related advice can call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.