Man arrested for murder after prime mover accident in Jurong East

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for murder after an accident involving a prime mover in Jurong East, police said on Friday (Feb 16).

In a news release, authorities said they were alerted to the accident at Jurong Town Hall Road towards Ayer Rajah Expressway at about 5.50pm on Thursday.

Three men including the suspect were taken to National University Hospital.

One of the other two men was pronounced dead on the same day at about 7.45pm. Channel NewsAsia understands the 43-year-old had been driving the truck when the accident happened.

He is believed to have sustained injuries to the face and chest, police said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident is believed to have resulted following a dispute between the deceased and the suspect," they added.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday.