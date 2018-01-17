Man arrested for pawning fake branded watches

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old man has been arrested for pawning fake branded watches, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 17).

The police said they received a report on Monday on a case of cheating involving the pawning of counterfeit branded watches. The man was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigations show that the suspect is likely to be involved in several similar cases of cheating at pawnshops islandwide. A total of seven counterfeit watches were seized from the shops as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday for cheating. If convicted, he may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.