Man arrested for pinhole camera found in NTU toilet

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the case where a pinhole camera was found in a handicapped toilet at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).



In a press release on Thursday (Mar 8), police said a 58-year-old woman reported last week that a pinhole camera was found in the toilet.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the camera was discovered by a female printing service contractor who brought the matter up to the school management.



After conducting probes and enquiries, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Wednesday (Mar 7).

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is involved in other similar cases, police said. A laptop, a mobile phone and two pinhole cameras were seized as case exhibits, police added.

Anyone convicted with the offence of public nuisance may be punished with a fine which may extend to S$1,000, while anyone convicted with the offence of insulting the modesty of a woman may be jailed for up to one year and/or fined.



Police investigations against the man are ongoing.

