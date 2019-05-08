Man arrested for scams involving Dyson products

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (May 7) for allegedly cheating customers into paying for Dyson products online.

The police said they received several reports in March and April from victims who had responded to a seller offering Dyson Airwrap hair stylers and Dyson Cyclone vacuum cleaners on Carousell.

The seller became uncontactable after the victims made payments via bank transfer.



“He is believed to be involved in at least 15 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to more than S$5,700,” the police said in a news release.



The man will be charged in court on Thursday with cheating. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.



The police advised members of the public to take precautions when shopping online. Shoppers are encouraged to insist on cash on delivery, especially if responding to online classified advertisements.



“If advance payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to only release your payment to the seller upon your receipt of the item,” the police said.



"Be mindful that although sellers may provide a copy of an identification card or driver’s licence to gain your trust, it may not necessarily belong to the person communicating with you online."