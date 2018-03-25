Man arrested for shooting incident at Tanjong Katong 38 years ago

SINGAPORE: A man believed to be involved in a shooting incident at Tanjong Katong Road 38 years ago has been arrested, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Sunday (Mar 25).

Seow Lam Seng, now 63, was arrested in Penang on Thursday with the help of the Royal Malaysia Police. He was extradited to Singapore on Saturday.

He has been on the run since the incident on Oct 3, 1980.



On that day, two police officers conducted a check on Seow and his friend Lee Ah Fatt at about 2.30pm along Tanjong Katong Road as they were behaving suspiciously.

Seow was allegedly found in possession of a pistol.

Lee then allegedly drew a pistol from his back trouser pocket and pointed it at the officers, resulting in one of them drawing his service revolver to shoot at him.

Although he was shot, Lee continued to struggle with the two police officers. During the commotion, Seow managed to flee from the scene, police added.

Lee succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Seow will be charged in court on Monday for unlawful possession of a firearm. He faces life imprisonment if convicted.



Commenting on the case, Criminal Investigation Department Director Tan Chye Hee said: “I would like to express my utmost gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police for their efforts to locate and arrest the suspect, for this serious case involving the use of firearms in Singapore.

"The arrest and extradition of the suspect after 38 years on the run would not be possible without the strong support from the Royal Malaysia Police, our closest crime-fighting partner. The Singapore Police Force will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to track down criminals, and ensure that they are brought to justice and face the full brunt of the law."