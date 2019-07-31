Man arrested for stealing a bird in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jul 31) after he was suspected of stealing a bird in Tampines.

In a news release, the police said that at about 2.15pm on Jul 26, they were alerted to a case of a stolen bird along Tampines Street 41.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspect after conducting ground enquiries and referring to images from police cameras.

The man was later believed to also have been involved in a separate case to do with a stolen motorcycle.

Both the bird and the motorcycle were recovered.

The man will be charged in court for theft of vehicle on Thursday. If convicted, he may be jailed up to seven years and fined.

