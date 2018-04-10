Male suspect arrested for stealing S$6,300 of jewellery from pawnshop

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Apr 9) for his suspected involvement in a jewellery theft case, said the police in a news release.

A police report was lodged on Sunday that a man had stolen and fled with S$6,300 worth of jewellery from a pawnshop along Bendemeer Road.

The man had requested to try on two rings, two pendants and one gold chain, on the pretext that he was interested in buying them. He then dashed out of the pawnshop after putting on the jewellery.

The shop staff attempted to chase him but lost sight of the suspect, the release said.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday with theft in dwelling. If found guilty, he may be jailed up to seven years and fined.