Man arrested for stealing women's underwear in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man suspected of stealing women's underwear from laundry racks in Bukit Batok has been arrested, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 27).

The man was arrested on Monday at about 8.05pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that he was arrested at Lot One Shoppers' Mall in Choa Chu Kang. He is believed to be involved in a series of similar cases in the estate.

It is also understood that the stolen undergarments were retrieved from his home.

A police report was made last Thursday evening, after the man was captured on video taking underwear from a rack of clothes along a corridor of a Housing Board block. Channel NewsAsia understands that a few bras and panties were stolen.

Videos of the incident were posted online by Facebook user Li Jianbin.

Mr Li wrote in Chinese that it was the fifth time that underwear has been stolen from his hme, and that the man has not been caught despite him making a police report.

"He takes women's lace underwear only," Mr Li added.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday for theft. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three years and a fine.