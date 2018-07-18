Man arrested for suspected involvement in illegal 4D collection

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jul 18) for his suspected involvement in illegal 4D collection activities.



In a statement, the police said officers from the Central Police Division conducted an operation and arrested the man along North Bridge Road. A mobile phone and S$204 in cash were also seized.



Advertisement

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the man has been assisting an illegal bookmaker to obtain illegal bets from punters in the vicinity of North Bridge Road, Tiong Bahru and Tanjong Pagar,” the police said.



Police investigations are ongoing.



If convicted, the man could be jailed for up to five years and fined at least S$200,000.

