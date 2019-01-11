Man arrested for using counterfeit Euro notes

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit Euro notes in Singapore, the police said on Friday (Jan 11).

On Tuesday evening, authorities received a report that a man had tried to exchange two pieces of counterfeit €50 notes at a money changer along Orchard Road.

Advertisement

He then left hurriedly, leaving another two pieces of the fake notes behind, which were seized by the police.

The suspect was identified and arrested on Thursday, police said. Another €50 note, believed to be counterfeit, was also confiscated.

Investigations are ongoing, added police. If convicted, the suspect may be jailed up to 20 years and fined.