Man arrested for using fake S$50 notes

The suspect allegedly used the fake S$50 notes on at least two occasions to buy items of "low value", said police.

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jul 8) for allegedly using counterfeit S$50 notes to pay for his purchases.

The police said they received a report on Jul 5 that several pieces of fake notes had been found in the vicinity of Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is believed to have printed several S$50 notes with his own printer. He allegedly used them on at least two occasions to buy items of "low value", said the police in a news release.

Authorities seized six pieces of what's believed to be counterfeit S$50 notes, a printer, printing paper and clothing.



The man will be charged on Tuesday.

If found guilty of using counterfeit notes as genuine currency notes, he could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

This is the latest in a series of recent cases involving the use of fake notes.

Last month, the police advised people to be alert for counterfeit Singapore currency notes after fake S$100 and S$50 notes were used at convenience stores, restaurants and retail outlets.



Police urged members of the public to make a police report if they receive any suspected counterfeit notes.

"Limit the handling of the suspected counterfeit note and place it in a protective covering, such as an envelope, to prevent further tampering," they added.

