Man arrested for using lost credit card to make purchases

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using a credit card he found to make unauthorised retail purchases.

The victim reported on Sunday that more than S$5,000 worth of unauthorised transactions had been made with his missing credit card, the police said in a new release on Wednesday (Nov 21).

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him along Bayfront Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

Three shirts and a power bank were seized by the police.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with cheating and dishonest misappropriation of property.

If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined. If convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property, he can be jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

The police said in its release that merchants and sales staff need to exercise vigilance and adopt correct procedures when processing credit card transactions.

"They should look out for the name and security features on the card and contact the processing bank immediately for advice if suspicious activities are detected."