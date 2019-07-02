Man arrested for using others' credit card details to purchase mobile plans

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested on the suspicion that he used other people's credit card details to make unauthorised purchases of mobile subscription plans, police said on Tuesday (Jul 2).

In a news release, the authorities said they received a report on Monday from a telecommunications company about chargeback requests from banks between May 22 and Jun 18 that related to unauthorised transactions on different credit cards.

The transactions were for purchases of mobile subscription plans, which included the delivery of four mobile phones worth at least S$2,600, said police.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on the day of the report. A mobile phone was seized as a case exhibit.

The man is believed to have been involved in other similar cases, said police.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with unauthorised access to computer material. If convicted, he may be fined a maximum of S$5,000, jailed up to two years or both. For a second or subsequent conviction, he may be fined a maximum of S$10,000, jailed up to three years or both.

Police advised credit or debit cardholders to adopt measures to prevent unauthorised use of their cards, including opting for SMS OTP verification for purchases or other charges to their card. They may also opt to receive an SMS when charges are incurred on their card.

Cardholders are also advised to check their bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies of fraudulent charges.