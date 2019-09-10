Man arrested for using stolen credit card, forging cheques

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Sep 10) on suspicion of using a stolen credit card and issuing cheques with a forged signature.

The victim had made a police report on Jun 13, saying unauthorised retail purchases had been made on his credit card.

"He also discovered that someone had forged his signature and issued his cheques without his consent," said the police in a news release.



The suspect arrested was arrested along Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department.

A credit card belonging to the victim was found in the man's possession, the police said, adding that he is believed to have made 13 unauthorised transactions amounting to more than S$5,200.



He is also accused of stealing the victim's cheques and used them to make payments.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating and forgery with the purpose of cheating.

For each charge, he could face up to 10 years in jail and fined if convicted.

There have been a string of cases in recent months involving the use of stolen credit cards or card details to make fraudulent transactions.

"Merchants and sales staff are advised to exercise vigilance and adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit/debit card transactions," police said.

“They should look out for the name and security features on the card face and contact their processing bank immediately for advice if they detect anything suspicious.”

Customers who have lost their credit or debit cards are advised to call the issuing bank immediately.