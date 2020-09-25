Man arrested for voyeurism, punching victim twice

SINGAPORE: Police on Thursday (Sep 24) arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly taking an upskirt photo of a woman inside the lift of a block in Hougang.

When confronted, he allegedly punched the victim twice in the cheek and fled the scene, authorities said in a press release on Friday.

“On Sep 23, 2020 at about 10pm, the Police received a report that a man had allegedly taken an upskirt photo of a female victim inside the lift of a block along Hougang Avenue 5,” the release read.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the man’s identity through investigations and with the aid police camera footage. He was arrested on Thursday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of voyeurism, the man could face up to two years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the three.

He is also being investigated for allegedly punching the victim, for which he could be imprisoned for three years, fined up to S$5,000 or both.