Man arrested for waving chopper at coffee shop in Eunos

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man was arrested last Sunday (Jan 28) after waving a chopper while at a coffee shop in Eunos.

The police confirmed on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident at Block 7 Eunos Crescent at around 7pm on Sunday.

The man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and suspected drug-related offences, the police said.

A video posted on Facebook of the incident showed the man in a red shirt shouting and gesturing outside the coffee shop. A group of police officers then overpowered him and pinned him down.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man placed the chopper in a plastic bag and left it in the vicinity of the coffee shop. The chopper has been recovered by the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.