Man arrested for suspected assault along Bedok North Street 3

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means on Thursday (Jan 14).

Police said they were alerted to a case of assault along Bedok North Street 3 at about 8.15am on Thursday.

The victim was found with multiple injuries and was conscious when taken to hospital.

Police established the identity of the man through ground enquiries and with the help of images from closed-circuit television cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and the victim knew each other.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for life, or for up to 15 years, and will be liable to caning. If he is not sentenced to life imprisonment, he is liable to a fine.



