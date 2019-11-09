Man arrested over 2 hit-and-run accidents, charged with drug trafficking

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested earlier this week for his suspected involvement in two hit-and-run accidents that prompted a manhunt for the suspect.

On Saturday (Nov 9), he was charged with drug trafficking.

The Singapore Police Force and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint news release said the police were alerted to the accidents on Wednesday morning.

Investigations showed that the car involved first hit a taxi along Geylang Bahru Road towards Bendemeer Road and later crashed into a parked car near Block 22 St George's Road.

After the second accident, the driver abandoned the car and fled.

The authorities issued an alert that night saying they were searching for a man, whose picture they provided, in connection with the two accidents.

Officers from the Central Police Division and CNB eventually identified the suspect through ground enquiries and CCTV footage, and arrested him along Sing Joo Walk on Friday.

Suspected controlled drugs were found on him as well as during a subsequent search of his home along Sing Joo Walk.

Police and CNB said the man suffered a fit during the arrest and was taken to Changi General Hospital, where his condition stabilised.

He was charged at the hospital on Saturday with trafficking in Class A controlled drugs.

Investigations are ongoing.

