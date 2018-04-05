Man arrested after getting into fight with prata stall employee

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man who got into a fight with a prata stall employee at Holland Drive Food Centre on Thursday (Apr 5) was arrested for causing a public nuisance.

Police said that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at 44 Holland Drive at about 7am. The man was taken to hospital after being arrested.

The man was said to be buying prata at the stall when a dispute over payment arose between the man and the stall employee. The dispute later escalated into a fight.



(Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

The man was dressed in an orange T-shirt, black jeans and sneakers. His T-shirt appeared to have been torn.



Investigations are currently ongoing, police said.

