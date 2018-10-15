Man arrested for importing more than S$520,000 of fake goods to sell

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly importing more than S$520,000 worth of counterfeit bags, wallets and watches, which he intended to sell, the police and Singapore Customs said in a joint release on Monday (Oct 15).

About two weeks ago on Oct 4 and Oct 5, Singapore Customs inspected two consignments at a warehouse at Woodlands Industrial Park and found bags they suspected to be fake.

Advertisement

They detained the items after the brand owners confirmed the bags were counterfeit.

Boxes of counterfeit products seized by the authorities. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

About a week later, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Singapore Customs raided a logistics company at Woodlands Industrial Park, and seized more than 800 pieces of counterfeit bags.

The suspect was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation along Compassvale Street, and more than 4,000 pieces of fake bags, wallets and watches were seized from his home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Counterfeit watches seized by the authorities. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had sold fake bags on various online platforms, the new release said.

Those found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be jailed up to five years, fined a maximum of S$100,000 or both.

Investigations are ongoing.