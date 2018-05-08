Man arrested in mobile phone purchase scam on Carousell

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of scams involving mobile phone purchases, police said on Tuesday (May 8).

In a news release, police said they received two reports from victims who were cheated into selling their mobile phones to the suspect after the latter responded to their advertisements on Carousell.

“During the meet-ups to transact, the suspect is believed to have performed incomplete online bank transfers as payments and assured the victims that the transfer would take effect two to three days later,” police said.

“After receiving the mobile phones, the suspect discontinued the online transfers and remained uncontactable.”

The suspected, who was arrested by officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division following investigations, will be charged in court on Tuesday with cheating.

The offence is punishable with an imprisonment term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine.

