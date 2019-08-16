Suspect arrested for posting lewd photos on Instagram

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Aug 16) for posting lewd photos on Instagram.

Police said in a news release that it received multiple reports on Thursday regarding three posts uploaded by the man.

The posts include photos of the man “sniffing female undergarments and performing lewd acts along the common corridor of an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang”, it added.

Jurong Police Division officers established the man’s identity after conducting follow-up investigations. He was arrested at about 4.30am, less than eight hours after the first report was made.

The posts have since been taken down, and the man is set to be charged on Saturday with public nuisance. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$1,000.