Man arrested after jumping on top of car, stomping on windscreen near ENVY dance club

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (May 6) after jumping on top of a car near ENVY dance club at Sentosa Gateway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police said they were alerted to a case of rash act at 3 Sentosa Gateway at about 3am on Saturday, and subsequently arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the incident.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Facebook user Belleiansa Xu posted video and photos showing dashcam footage of a man running up to the front of a car, climbing on top of its bonnet and stomping on the windscreen.

In his post, the Facebook user said that the incident had happened to his father, a 72-year-old Grab driver, and called for netizens to message him if anyone knew who the man was.

"Do you have nothing better to do than to bully a 72-year-old Grab driver? My dad has done nothing to provoke you," he said. "You jumped on his car and your friend even shouted, 'we apologised already, what more you want?'

"Fearing for his safety, my dad drove off to prevent confrontation."

In a later post on Sunday, the Facebook user said that the perpetrator had been arrested that morning.

He thanked members of the public for their "overwhelming response", and said he had received "so many calls from brothers and messages from (the) public to offer help".

"With the closure of this episode, I hope we can all put this behind us and move on," he added.

The 26-year-old man will be charged on Monday.



