Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home in Jurong, molesting woman

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Jurong and molested a woman, the police said on Monday (Jan 4).



The police said they received a report on Saturday at about 5pm that a woman was molested by a man who had broken into her home along Jurong East Street 32.



Through ground enquiries and with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) images, officers from the Clementi Police Division identified the man and arrested him the next day.



The man will be charged in court on Tuesday with housebreaking. If found guilty of housebreaking, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.



If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he may be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.