Man arrested after knife attack on woman in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night (Apr 27) for allegedly attacking a woman with a knife in Bukit Batok.



The police said they were called to the incident at Block 155 Bukit Batok Street 11 at about 4.30pm on the same day.



The 35-year-old woman suffered injuries to her hand and neck. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.



Through ground enquiries and using footage from police cameras, Jurong Police Division and Woodlands Police Division officers identified the man and arrested him.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and the victim are believed to be known to each other, and the man supposedly had a dispute with the victim before the incident,” said the police.



The man will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.



If found guilty, he faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

