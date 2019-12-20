Man arrested over accident at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man suspected of knocking over an auxiliary officer at Woodlands Checkpoint last month has been arrested, authorities said on Friday (Dec 20).

Police were alerted to the case at about 8.11pm on Nov 28.

Dashboard camera footage posted online showed the officer, holding a baton, being hit by a black Toyota near the checkpoint.

He fell to the ground as the car continued to move forward.

The driver was later arrested for causing hurt by a rash act, police said. The 24-year-old auxiliary officer was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

