Police arrest man suspected of molesting 13-year-old girl in MRT train

SINGAPORE: Police said on Wednesday (Oct 2) they have arrested a man suspected of molesting a 13-year-old girl in an MRT train.

In a news release, the authorities said they received a report of the incident at about 6.50pm on Sep 26.

The suspect was said to have molested the girl in a train travelling from Bukit Gombak MRT station.

The man left after the incident, said police.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified by officers from the Jurong Police Division through investigations and CCTV footage.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with outrage of modesty to a person under 14 years of age.

If found guilty, he could be jailed up to five years, caned or given any combination of these punishments.

