Man arrested for allegedly molesting six girls at Hougang Swimming Complex

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty at Hougang Swimming Complex, the police said on Tuesday (Sep 25).

There were six female victims aged between nine and 13, said the police, adding that authorities were alerted to the case on Sep 13 at about 3.50pm.

The suspect was identified and arrested on Monday along Hougang Avenue 2.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with outrage of modesty. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine, caning or a combination of these penalties.

