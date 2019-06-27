Man arrested for molesting teenager in VivoCity cinema

Singapore police arresting handcuffs
A police officer arresting a suspect in Singapore. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)
SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jun 26) for allegedly molesting another man in a cinema at VivoCity. 

The police said they received a report about the incident on Jun 14 at about 12.10am. An 18-year-old victim told the authorities that he had been molested by an unknown man in a cinema. 

The suspect was identified and arrested with the help of images from CCTV cameras.

Investigations are ongoing, police said. 

Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty face a jail term of up to two years with fine or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments. 

